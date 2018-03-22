General Tech opens display centre

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): General Tech, the brand of the Green Square Private Limited, has been rolled out in the consumer market of Lahore as its second display centre after Karachi was inaugurated at the Abid Market, a leading electronics market in town. The brand, which has got recognition in the international market, is making inroads in Pakistan successfully. The consumers in the provincial capital will be able to find choices in the electronics and gas appliances manufactured by General Tech and Italy based Techno Gas under one roof. Chief Executive General Tech Khawar Hussain and special representative of Techno Gas Marsailo Gambina inaugurated the display centre. Also present on the occasion were famous chef and brand ambassador Zakir Qureshi and dealers of brand. Khawar Hussain, speaking on the occasion, said the Green Square with its untiring efforts and quality standards since 1977 had made its brand General Tech as the most popular brand in the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and United Arab Emirates.

He said the company after making its products popular through Japanese and European technology is now fulfilling its dream to capture the Pakistani market by providing the product carrying quality standard, durability and economical price.

ACCA hosts Leadership Conversation

ISLAMABAD (PR): ACCA Pakistan hosted the Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2018 in Islamabad on Wednesday. This will be followed by events in Karachi and Lahore on March 22 and 27 respectively. Pakistan Leadership Conversation is a critical forum for thought leaders to discuss important policy issues and in turn develop an actionable agenda to drive economic growth. This year the conversations in Islamabad were held around the theme, ‘Collective vision for an Emerging Pakistan’ and these conversations are aimed to shape the future of the society and economy in Pakistan. Two panel discussions were conducted in Islamabad. Panelists/conversation leaders were representatives from leading organisations in Pakistan with keen interest in the development agenda of the country. The keynote speakers included NaeemZamindar, minister of state & chairman Board of Investment, who was also the guest of honour.

This keynote speech was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Shehryar Hydri, Secretary General, P@SH@ and the panelists included ParvezAbbasi, Project Director, National Incubation Centre & Chief Thinking Officer, Teamup, Adnan Shahid, CCO, Pakistan Telecommunications Limited, Tariq Rashid, COO, Multilynx & Director, United Bank Limited and Aqueela Mumtaz, Head of Corporate Accounting, Risk and Tax, Jazz.

This was followed by a compelling discussion. The keynote speaker Yusuf Hussain, CEO, Ignite laid the groundwork and highlighted that new business models are not just about technology. Around the world new markets are emerging and old ones are evolving. Unquestionable economic certainties are being challenged and what people value is changing. This was followed by a panel discussion and the panelists included Aniqa Sandhu, VP Digital & Financial Services, Jazz, Nadeem A. Malik, CEO, Naxis, Usman Hayat, CEO, Audit Oversight Board, Ayla Majid, CEO, CAMCO (Pvt.) Limited & ACCA Global Council Member.

ACCA and its members have committed to drive 7% GDP growth, bring ranking of Pakistan in top 50 for ease of doing business and global competitveness index in next 5 years by collaborating with government and private sector.

PR replaced 199km tracks last year

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Railways has replaced around 199 kilometres tracks during the last year on various sections of railway network in the country for smooth operation of trains. "The railway tracks on the network are being replaced under various PSDP projects," official sources in the Ministry of Railways told state-run media. They said that Pakistan Railways has also finalised arrangements for the upgradation and construction of more than 50,000 kilometres of tracks across the country on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. In this regard, the railways ministry has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for the pre-qualification of contractors, after which 10 companies were selected through a bidding process, they added. They said that rehabilitation and improvement of existing tracks would also be carried out to achieve higher speeds of up to 160 km per hour for which feasibility studies of some of the sections were being conducted. The BOT mechanism will resolve financing issues, which have remained one of the main hurdles in the way of implementing various projects, the sources said.

SBP releases QPR of banking sector

KARACHI (NNI): The quarterly performance review (QPR) of the banking sector for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017 has been released by SBP. As highlighted in the report, improving asset quality, stable liquidity, robust solvency and slow pick-up in private sector advances are the key developments during the 4th quarter of CY17. As per trend, asset base of the banking sector has expanded by 4.5pc in Q4CY17. The promising demand from textile and cement sectors have improved gross advances (domestic) to private sector (by 7.3pc QoQ and 16.4pc YoY), despite retirements in chemical and pharmaceuticals. Banks have mostly invested in short-term MTBs while investments in PIBs and Sukuk have declined. Moderate growth in deposits and higher inter-bank borrowings have supported the funding needs of the banks. Besides steady performance, the risk profile of the banking sector has remained satisfactory amid moderation in profitability. Asset quality has improved as the NPLs to gross loans (infection) ratio, recorded at 8.4 percent as of end Dec 2017, has touched the lowest level in a decade.

The banking sector has earned profits (before tax) of PKR 266.8 billion during Oct-Dec, 2017 (ROA of 1.6 percent and ROE of 19.5 percent).

Encouragingly, Net Interest Income (NII) has improved; thanks to high growth in advances since the last few years. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of the banking sector has improved to 15.8 percent, which is, well above the minimum required CAR of 11.275 percent.