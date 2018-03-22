/Agencies-MUZAFFARABAD/SHEIKHUPURA-As many as nine persons including four women and a child died and five others got multiple injuries when a jeep, carrying 13 passengers fell into a deep ravine at Khalan village near Chakothi.

The incident occurred when the jeep was negotiating a turn, the rescue sources confirmed.

An official of Chinari Police station said the jeep was coming from Khalana village to Chinari town in the morning when it went out of control at a hill top due to bad conditions of road and fell almost 800 feet down in a ravine. As a result nine passengers including four women, a child and its driver died on the spot.

The official said five injured persons were evacuated to District Headquarters Hospital Hattian Balla for emergency medication from where some critically injured were moved to Muzaffarabad for further treatment. The deceased were identified as: driver Haji Gulzar, Khursheed Abbasi, Haider Jan Akbar Hussain, Saeeda Manzoor, Mumtaz, Muhammad Sadeeq, Bibi Jan and Sajida Bibi.

Almost all of the deceased were residents of village Bindi Bala Shah Kunja area of Khulna. The police started investigation into the incident.

In Sheikhupura, two persons died and another suffered critical injuries in a road accident on GT Road near Rachna Town on Wednesday. According to rescue sources, three teenager friends identified as Umar, Zeeshan and another, riding a bike, were going to Muridke from Lahore. Reaching near Rachna Town, a rashly driven truck hit the two-wheeler. As a result one died on the spot while Zeeshan succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Their third friend was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The truck driver, however, along with his vehicle succeeded in fleeing the scene. The Ferozewala Police have started investigation into.

Two girls abducted in two incidents



OKARA-A man snatched and abducted his three children from his estranged wife while two girls were abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police sources, a woman identified as Itrat Dastgir, resident of village 39/3R came to her parents home after a quarrel with her in-laws. She also brought her three children including four-year-old Muhammad Abdullah; two and half-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim; and Abroo Bibi, one and half-year-old with her. Her husband Asif Javed, his father Khushi Muhammad and mother Saleema came to Itrat's parents' house to take her back. During argument Asif Javed infuriated and severely tortured Itrat. He allegedly snatched his three children from his wife and abducted them.

In another incident reported in village 42/D, 11-year-old Shakila Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Latif was abducted by Muhammad Nasir and his three accomplices. In village Bhokan, Farzana Bibi, sister of Muhammad Farooq was abducted by Shamir and his accomplices. The police concerned have registered separate cases with no recovery or arrest in this regard.

TEENAGER DIES IN ROOF COLLAPSE

A 16-year-old girl died under the debris after roof of a room in her house collapsed during in rain. Rescue sources informed that village Nihal Mahar near Basirpur the roof of a house caved in during rain. Resultantly a 16-year-girl buried and died under the debris.