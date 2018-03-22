ISLAMABAD - Select leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in a meeting under the chair of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval and acceptability of party’s narrative of restoring sanctity of vote and establishment of Nizam-i-Adl and decided to step up the campaign in the coming days.

Sources aware of the deliberations that took place in the meeting informed The Nation that though it was not a formal huddle but people such as Pervez Rashid, newly-elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Barrister Shah Nawaz Ranjha and others were in attendance.

It was the unanimous view of all those in attendance that the party should keep up the pace of mass-contact campaign, so that more and more people should be informed about the fresh narrative of restoring sanctity of vote and establishment of Nizam-i-Adl to bring radical changes in the existing judicial system, so that the people could be provided with cheap and quick justice.

Sources said that Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that now even voices against the apex court verdict were coming from within the superior judiciary where some of its members spoke against the judgement in Panama Papers case, where instead of corruption, disqualification was made on Iqama (residence certificate).

Sources in the party informed The Nation that all those present in the meeting had put their weight behind the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s decision to make the judicial reforms and restoration of sanctity of vote as part of party’s manifesto, and hoped that the party would return victorious in the next general elections with this narrative as the focal point of their campaign.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed The Nation that in the last week’s meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which was only joined by the family members with couple of Sharif family’s close confidants, Shehbaz Sharif failed to convince his elder brother to tone down his criticism of institutions particularly the superior judiciary.

They further said that despite holding the all powerful position of the PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif, was still looking towards his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in key decisions and the filling of the slots of five senior vice-presidents, secretary general, finance secretary, information secretary and other positions in central party’s set-up, Nawaz Sharif’s would have the final word.

These sources said that despite in total disagreement with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif bowed to the decisions of his elder brother and even Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, would also come up with aggressive stance against the superior judiciary in his first appearance with Nawaz Sharif and his cousin Maryam Nawaz, after the elections of Shehbaz Sharif as the party’s new president.