KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial lawmaker Humayun Khan on Wednesday formally announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party and admitted that he had been in touch with the party for last two years and supporting it behind doors.

Addressing the press conference at his residence in Kemari, Humayun Khan said that he was in touch with the PPP leadership two years back and was extending cooperation to the party leadership from that time.

“I am thankful that PPP leadership has given me the opportunity to join them,” he said adding that he had taken decision after consultations with people of his constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the PPPP Women wing President Faryal Talpur said that inclusion of Humayun Khan in PPP has proved as to which sides masses are standing and the next polls would prove the popularity of PPP from across the country including Karachi.

Faryal Talpur said that the induction of Khan has proved that the journey of PPP is going forward in Karachi and from the city of lights to Khyber, people are joining PPP. She said that the bye-elections in Ghotki had proved that people are with PPP and the same would be proved in upcoming general elections.

The PPP Karachi President and provincial senior minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that those who claim the mandate of the city had only killed people in the city. “It was PPP that freed Karachi from their menace and today people are living freely in the metropolis,” he said adding that the fear in which people lived in the city earlier is now being eliminated and the former MQM leaders are now exposing the evil activities of their leadership.

The masses are also able to know what MQM was doing in the city, he said adding that people of the province were with the PPP in past and would also play their role in helping Bilawal Bhutto to become the prime minister of the country.

Speaking regarding alliances of different parties in Sindh against PPP, he said that this was not the first time that when elections come nearer, the failed politicians of the province are gathered together to form an alliance against PPP but it had not succeeded neither in past nor would it do in future.

He said that masses would vote for PPP in next polls and the next chief minister would also be from PPP.