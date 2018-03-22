ISLAMABAD - While major political parties of the country have started contemplating to award tickets to their loyalists for the general election 2018, the potential candidates of famous families from Punjab are likely to retain constituencies in one way or the other.

The political dynasties like the previous practices during election years have started making grounds to grab maximum seats in the parliament from different platforms.

In interesting contests, a father may get a party ticket to contest against his son from a different party. The matches between brothers, cousins and close relatives will also be seen in the upcoming polls.

The decision-makers of major political parties’ of the country including PML-N, PPP-P, PTI, JUI-F and others may once again award tickets to ‘kith and kin’ set to contest from different platforms, according to a research conducted by The Nation.

In these interesting contests (Elections 2018) from the biggest province of the country (Punjab), the famous ‘Abbasi’ families of Bahawalpur may face each other. Bahawal Abbasi (son of Nawab Bahawal Abbasi) is set to contest against his cousin Usmanul Rashid.

In Muzaffargarh area two brothers Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan and Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan like previous polls (2013) once again will contest against each other. They are sons of Nawabzada Nasrullah (late).

The ‘Khosa’ families, according to the sources, father (Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa) and his son (Dost Muhammad Khosa) are padding up to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to get tickets from different constituencies. Whereas, their relative Amjad Farooq Khosa will contest the polls on the ticket of PML-N.

The ‘Jatoi’ family members will also contest against each other. Former Minister Qaum Jatoi in the upcoming polls may get ticket from the PPP to face his close relative Moazam Khan Jatoi from the PTI.

The members of famous ‘Khwaja’ family of Taunsa Sharif in upcoming elections will once again contest against each other from major political parties. Khwaja Sheraz from PTI, Khwaja Ghulam Nizam from PPP and other relatives will get tickets to face family members.

The famous Leghari tribe of Baloch caste in these polls may also contest against each other as Maqsood Leghari field his son Muhammad Khan Leghari against his cousin.

From Multan area, the famous ‘Gilani’ family members including Sami Gilani may get ticket from PTI and his close-relative Ali Hasan Gilani from any another major political party. In another contest between family members in Rahim Yar Khan area, Makhdoom Shahabud Din may contest against his nephew Khusro Bukhtar to make his way to parliament.

From Khanewal, Raza Hayat Hiraj currently a PML-N MNA now may get ticket from PTI and his relative Ahmad Yar Hiraj from PML-N.

The members of ‘Khar’ tribe are planning to field candidates from different political parties. Rabbani Khar, Rafique Khar and Tahir Miladi Khar may get tickets from different political parties.

In the town of Vehoa, Mir Badsha Qaisrani famous turncoat politician and his cousin Imam Bux Qaisrani will contest from different constituencies. Mir Badsha Qaisrani had already contested from different political parties in last elections.

The two ‘Gopang’ family member Khizar Hayat Gopang and Ashiq Hussain Gopang may contest against one another. Likewise, two real brothers Tahir Bashir Cheema (PML-N) and Tariq Bashir Cheema (PML-Q) from Bhwalpur may get tickets from different parties.

In another contest between family members, Abdul Rahman Kanjo, son of former MNA Siddique Kanjo, may get ticket to contest against his relatives Akhtar Kanjo. Likewise, two close relatives of Mazari family, Atif Mazari (PML-N) and Dost Muhammad Mazari may face one another in upcoming polls.

Jamshed Dasti a famous politician from Southern Punjab has recently formed ‘Awam Raj Party’ but his close relative might also get ticket from PTI to contest election in South Punjab area.

Political pundits viewed that the main decision makers of political parties to award tickets to candidates in elections mainly keep in view the influence of members in their constituencies.