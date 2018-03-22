ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. The Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, appointed as chief of air staff on March 18, was accorded the award at simple but impressive ceremony held here at the President House on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt Gen (retired) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.