rawalpindi - The high ups of cantonment boards have refused to bow before the owners of private schools and other commercial buildings who had staged a protest demonstration to persuade the RCB to withdraw its nonfiction to vacate the educational institutions from residential areas.

According to details, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards issued notices to 222 private schools to vacate the residential areas under the directives of Supreme Court and Ministry of Defence and also cancelled the lease of 14 properties which were in residential areas. However, the private schools are still continuing their operations in these buildings.

A meeting was also held between the RCB officials led by Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Arslan Haider and the owners of the private schools where the RCB made it clear that they were only implementing Supreme Court Orders.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, while talking to media men, said that RCB informed the private schools owners to contact Supreme Court regarding the issue.

The civic body was implementing the court orders and it will implement the directives, he said.

He said that there were a total of 1043 non-confirming properties in the cantonment areas including 165 leased properties and 170 old grant properties while private properties were 708.

He added a total 222 schools were established on six leased properties and 216 in private buildings.

Qaiser said that the RCB was not only taking action against the private schools but had also issued notices to 14 salons, 14 clinics, hospitals and 760 commercial shops and plazas established in residential areas.

RCB has served three notices to the owners of the non-confirming properties so far and a survey is being carried out to determine whether the owners vacated the properties in order to give the final report to Supreme Court

On the other hand, Chaklala Cantonment Board issued notices to 156 non-confirming properties including 44 private schools, 22 saloons, 11 hospitals, 79 commercial buildings.

However, the private schools owners said that by shifting 1200 schools from areas of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment areas, the future of thousands students’ education would be at stake.

The school owners’ accused the Cantt Board for harassing them while allowing other commercial activities to be run in the areas.

All Pakistan Private Schools Managements Association (APPSMA) President Rawalpindi Division Abrar Ahmed Khan said that all doors had been knocked but there was no relief in sight.

He said that there is no option left but to appeal to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Justice of Pakistan to look into the matter and provide us justice.

Abrar said that APPSMA had already filed appeal in court for review which was rejected.

Moreover, the matter was also discussed with Defence Minister and concerned officials at Cantt boards but all efforts proved futile.