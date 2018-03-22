The Quaid-i-Azam University students after a weeklong closure of the institution started protest against the administration and teaching faculty accusing them of causing academic damage to the students, said an official.

Dozens of students paraded in the campus for the restoration of suspended academic activities and criticized the role of Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Javed Asharf for not resolving their issues.

The students from Quaid-i-Azam Students Federation carried placards demanding the end of shut-down of the university campus to save the students’ semester. “Don’t play with our future”, “do justice with education,” were the slogans that students chanted during their protest.

Talking to The Nation, general secretary QSF Mohammad Aijaz said that the ongoing protest by ASA has spread frustration amongst students and they demand immediate restoration of the academic activities.

He highlighted that the entire university has been locked down and only the visiting faculty in few departments is taking classes while the rest of the teaching faculty is not coming to departments. He said that the teaching faculty should change their venue of protest instead of camping at the transport section.

“Students are the major stakeholders of the university and are facing problems because of the friction between teachers and administration,” he said.

Aijaz said that both sides are blaming each other for the damage.

Another student on protest Mohammad Kamran from Law department said that students’ education is being sabotaged by a few teachers on protest which must end immediately. “ASA claims the sitting VC is more harmful to university than its protest,” he said.

Another student Fauzia Kaleem said that the shut-down of transport section had created immense suffering for students but the administration and teachers paid no attention.

“The QAU teachers are not paying heed to the problems of students such as the daily expense of travelling in private vehicles and females being subjected to misbehavior,” she said.

She also added that the university is officially opened but being forcibly closed by ASA, creating an air of uncertainty among students about whether or not to attend university in such circumstances.

Meanwhile, Employees Welfare Association at QAU also urged ASA and university administration to hold talks to find a way out from the current crises and restore the academic activities.

“Administration block is locked and classes are suspended, this situation must end now,” said general secretary EWA Syed Gulfaraz Hussain Shah.

Teachers and administration has their own concerns which must be ended while EWA said it would play a neutral role to peacefully end the current crisis.

Vice Chancellor QAU Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf talking to The Nation said that students’ grievances are justified but the protesting faculty is not even ready to discuss the issue.

VC added that ASA has been requested to separate its protest from the academic stations but the teaching faculty is rigid on its single demand of my resignation.

An official from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training informed The Nation that ministry has offered to hold mediation talks between the two sides to resolve the issue.

“Both sides are mistrusting each other and ministry will appoint a third person to listen to their grievances,” official said.

He also added that federal ministry has also urged teachers to shift their protest from transport section and restore academic activities for the future of students.

Secretary General ASA Dr. Sohail Yousaf talking to The Nation said that the deadlock is persist until now.

He said that students protest was result of several meetings held with VC who is pushing the university into further crises.

Dr. Sohail also said that the federal ministry intervention has not played a fruitful role to end the teachers’ grievances.

“The protest is not going to end with such tactics,” he said.