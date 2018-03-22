LAHORE - Fans Wednesday braved rain to watch a PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Strong winds started blowing early morning that followed by rains. Short bursts of heavy rains submerged roads and streets in several localities into knee deep water. However, the cricket lover throng the stadium to watch the match amid tight security.

Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train and underpasses along Canal Bank Road were amongst worst affected areas.

Strong winds and rain caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored until filing of this report.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 29 degree Celsius and 15C respectively.

The Met Office forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next couple of days. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Overcast conditions, rains and winds caused considerable decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant.