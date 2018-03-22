ISLAMABAD - Former Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar, who allegedly involved in extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, was arrested yesterday when he finally made a surprise appearance before the Supreme Court after eluding police for over a month.

Heading a three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar rejected the former SSP’s plea for protective bail and ordered for sending him to jail.

The court also constituted a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the matter of the alleged police encounter of Mehsud in Karachi.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan Agency, was among the four suspects who were killed in an alleged encounter conducted by a police team under the supervision of Rao Anwar in the outskirts of Karachi in January.

The ex-SSP had alleged that Mehsud was a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant; however, his family had denied the allegations, saying that the 27-year-old had no links with any militant organisation. Police investigation also showed the deceased had no links with any militant organization.

Rao Anwar was earlier seen on January 23 at Islamabad airport, trying to flee the country on a Dubai-bound flight, when he was stopped by immigration officials.

The court lifted bar on operations of Rao Anwar’s bank account but directed for keeping his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The bench ruled that Karachi Police needed no further orders for transfer of Rao Anwar from Islamabad to Karachi. And the accused officer was taken to Karachi in a plane in the night.

The court ordered Sindh police chief Allah Dino Khawaja to ensure protection of the accused. “It shall be the duty of the IG Sindh or whosoever his successor, to protect life of Rao Anwar till the completion of investigation against him,” the court order said.

Interestingly, the apex court directed the father and uncle of Naqeebullah Mehsud to submit undertakings that the victim family shall not threaten or harm the life of Anwar.

The court rejected Rao Anwar’s request to include officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies in the JIT.

The JIT formed by the court is headed by Sindh Additional Inspector-General Aftab Ahmed Pathan and comprises AIG (Special Branch) Waliullah Dhal, Deputy Inspector-General (South) Aftab Ahmed Khan, DIG (East) Zulfiqar Larik and SSP (Central) Dr Rizwan.

The bench directed the JIT not to be influenced by the court’s observations and media coverage.

Those who facilitated Anwar during his absence from the scene have not been named publicly and the JIT will only investigate if the police encounter was staged and, if so, who else was involved in it.

Entry of former fugitive

The Supreme Court had offered a “last chance” to surrender and appear in court to the fugitive police officer, who had went into hiding after his botched attempt to leave the country on January 23.

Even intelligence agencies and the Federal Investigation Agency were directed by the court to help Sindh police to locate the accused, but they all failed to trace him out.

Wearing a surgical mask, Rao Anwar on Wednesday reached Supreme Court Building in a white car amid ‘tight security’. The vehicle carrying the accused officer briefly stopped at the main entrance before entering the building.

Heavy contingents of police were summoned to guard the premises during the appearance. Anti-Terrorism Squad was also accompanying Anwar besides the court’s security personnel.

He was escorted to the Court Room No.1 at noon where a three-judge bench headed by CJP Saqib Nisar was hearing a tax case.

Court proceedings

When the relevant bench took up the Naqeebullah case for hearing, Rao Anwar’s counsel Shameem Ur Rehman appeared and apprised the bench that his client has surrendered before the court.

“This is majesty of court to which he (Rao Anwar) is surrendering. It is not a favour to the court,” the chief justice slammed the counsel.

Justice Saqib Nisar told Rao Anwar sarcastically that they had heard tales of his “bravery” and they wondered why he had been hiding and why he did not trust the court.

Anwar responded that he was facing threats [to his life], about which he had mentioned in his letters to Supreme Court.

The chief justice said that the way letters were sent to the court was inappropriate.

He directed the police to take Anwar into custody, adding that his protection would be responsibility of Sindh IGP AD Khawaja.

The chief justice however observed that the court had no sympathies for the former SSP.

Anwar’s counsel requested the bench to withdraw contempt of court notice as his client had surrendered before the court. The court accepted the request.

During the proceedings, chief justice said that bank account of Anwar may be opened for bread and butter of his children. He then asked Mehsud’s family as to whether the account should be opened.

Anwar said that he needed his account to be functional to withdraw his salary.

The chief justice told him that it was not for him to answer.

Faisal Saddiqui, counsel of Mehsud’s father, replied in affirmative and informed the court that they had no objection if court opened bank account of the accused.

On a query, Sindh IGP informed the top court that two probe teams, one under Sanaullah Abbasi and another under AIG Aftab Ahmed Pathan were working on the case.

The bench said it would make a better team by adding more officers in it. To this, Khawaja pointed out towards Pathan and told the bench that the head of one team was present before the bench. The chief justice advised Pathan to investigate the case boldly.

On this, Rao’s counsel interfered and asked the bench to include the officials of other agencies also. However, he was reluctant to name the agencies despite CJP’s repeatedly asking him. He then said he meant ISI, IB and other such agencies.

On that, the chief justice expressed his anger saying, “What they have to do with this murder case.”

The counsel responded that Anwar was not appearing before the above said police committees because he had reservations about the members of these committees.

“This is not the reason. I know what the reason has been,” the chief justice replied to the counsel.

Chief justice then announced that the bench would sit again after ten minutes for the pronouncement of the order.

“This should not be perceived as if we are going to ask someone. We (judges) are going to discuss with each other. This court is so independent that it does not require suggestions from anyone,” he said in a light mood while rising up in his chair.

When Rao Anwar heard of formation of the JIT, he apparently became ‘relaxed’ and he kept smiling throughout proceeding afterwards.

When the court resumed after ten minutes, Anwar’s counsel requested not to send his client to jail as accused and criminals arrested by his client were currently in jail and this could put his life in danger. He further said that accused was always a favourite child of court.

However, chief justice while declining the request angrily observed that Anwar was “not favourite child of the court”.

After pronouncement of court order, counsel for Mehsud’s father lauded the top court saying that it had been proven that everyone was answerable before this court. He further stated that the court had also proved that it was custodian of fundamental rights of citizens.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar reciprocated his sentiments and thanked Faisal Saddiqui. He observed that the real power vests in the public.

Roa flown to Karachi

Amid tight security a team of Islamabad Police Wednesday night escorted Rao Anwar to the airport, from where he was taken to Karachi by Sindh IGP AD Khawaja and Additional IG Karachi Aftab Pathan via PIA flight number PK-309, sources said.

Rawalpindi Police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, had also beefed up security around the airport to avoid any untoward incident.

“We had deployed two mobile teams of commandos of [the] Elite Force to patrol around airport and to keep a vigil on suspicious elements,” said Potohar Division SP Syed Ali.