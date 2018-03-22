KARACHI - Former Malir SSP Anwar Ahmed Khan commonly known as encounter specialist Rao Anwar is likely to be produced before a court on Thursday (today).

The police would plea for the physical remand of the former SSP Malir who is accused of extra judicially killing 27-year-old South Waziristan youngster Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a police encounter in Karachi on January 13.

According to a Sindh police official privy of the details, physical remand of Rao Anwar would be taken in order to not only inquire him over his alleged links with the extra-judicial killing of the Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud but also about those who facilitated him in his hiding.

The police would also inquire with the former SSP regarding the whereabouts of his other accomplices in the case as still some 13 more police officers and personnel including former Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat, former Sohrab Goth SHO Sheikh Muhammad Shoaib alias Shooter, ex-SITE Super Highway SHO Muhammad Anar Tarar and former Abbas Town police post in-charge Ali Akber Mallah were named as accused persons in the extrajudicial murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Their whereabouts are still unknown but it is for sure that Rao knows about their whereabouts and would be questioned about their hideouts to get them arrested, the official said. The investigators also vow to register separate cases against those who facilitated SSP Anwar and his team members in hiding. “SSP Anwar and his team members were being facilitated during hiding. We are also looking for the facilitators and separate cases of facilitations would be registered against them,” said another investigating officer while speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Even more sections could have been added in the FIR against Anwar if the investigators find any other development in the case while interrogating Anwar.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja reached Karachi through another flight late on the Wednesday evening and said that SSP Anwar is in their custody and would be dealt as per legal procedure.