ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed contempt of court petition, being infructuous, against PPP leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik.

A three-member bench of the SC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, took up the case for hearing. Latif Khosa, counsel for Rehman Malik, advancing arguments, said contempt of court plea had been dismissed in intra-court appeal. He contended the matter of the contempt of court had become ineffective after the intra court appeal.

The CJP dismissed the contempt petition on the ground of being infructuous.

Rehman Malik thanked the court for disposing of the matter, saying, as interior minister, he kept on appearing in the court for five years in connection with hearing of this case. Latif Khosa said, “Khudayee Khidmatgars keep on filing such petitions.” The CJP remarked, “I have rejected 55 more petitions of Khudayee Khidmatgars in my chamber.”

Meanwhile, the three-member bench of the SC, led by CJP Saqib Nisar, adjourned the hearing of the contempt of court case against former premier Nawaz Sharif for two weeks on the request of his counsel.

SUMMONS SINDH MINISTER, SECY OVER THAR DEATHS: The Supreme Court Wednesday summoned the Sindh health minister, secretary and all authorities concerned on March 31 in the Karachi Registry in the case of children deaths in Thar.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar remarked, “Suspension of staff makes no difference. Those who had gone to a government hospital for treatment of their children returned with their bodies. Are the head of the hospital and higher authorities not responsible for their deaths?”

The CJP gave these remarks while presiding over a three-member bench of the SC during the hearing of Thar children’s death case.

The Sindh additional advocate general said the health secretary had constituted a committee comprising medical experts.

The CJP remarked, “Suspension makes no difference. People had gone to the government hospital for medical treatment of their children, but they returned homes with the dead bodies of their children. Is the head of the hospital not responsible”? Are the bigwigs not at fault? Our bench will sit in the Karachi Registry on March 31. The health minister, the secretary and other officials should appear before the court in person.”

Three children died in Mithi hospital due to administration of expired injections. Staffers of the hospital responsible for the deaths have been suspended.