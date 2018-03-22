KARACHI (PR): Bargad, a national level organization working on youth development, in collaboration with Baharia University Karachi Campus and Oxfam Pakistan held a seminar on “Engaging Youth for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” on Wednesday.

Around 400 students participated in this seminar. The seminar was organised to provide orientation and awareness to youth about the SDGs specifically in the context of Pakistan. The topics that were brought into discussion revolved around two specific goals of SDGs, which were, Goal 5, (Gender Equality) and Goal 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) respectively. The seminar was a part of Bargad and Oxfam’s nationwide campaign on SDGs, which involves a series of similar seminars to be held in 12 universities all across Pakistan.

The panelists of the seminar included Dr Farooq-e-Azam Cheema (Dean Management Sciences, Baharia University), Dr Amir Feroz Shamsi (Professor at PAF- Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology KIET), Mansoor Zakir (Assistant Professor Baharia University), Essa Khan (Assistant Professor Management Sciences Department Baharia University) and Saima Jasam (Development Consultant and Researcher) and moderated by Salma Butt.

Essa Khan on behalf of Baharia University Karachi Campus welcomed Bargad team and Oxfam Pakistan.

The panelists shed light on specific SDGs relevant to their work in context of Pakistan and made presentations, followed by discussion with the students.

Saima Jasam while giving the overall history and back ground of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said SDGs are a universal set of 17 goals with 169 targets, which all UN member states, including Pakistan, are expected to use in framing their national development agendas.

Students of Baharia University also shared their perspective on SDGs and talked about how they can be engaged in the development process and help the government in meeting the target for achieving these goals.

Dr Farooq-Azam Cheema thanked Bargad team and also Oxfam Pakistan for organising such an event in their prestigious university.