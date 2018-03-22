ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan to impose a ‘judicial martial law’ for three months and ensure holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club on Wednesday, the AML chief said that any caretaker prime minister, which was not having the approval of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would not be acceptable to them. He said that the consultation for appointment of caretaker set-up should not be confined only to the consultation between the Leader of Opposition and Leader of the House but other stakeholders should also be taken on board while picking the candidate for caretaker prime minister.

Under the constitution, Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly were to decide the candidate for caretaker prime minister through mutual consultation.

Terming the appointment of caretaker setups in the centre and provinces as the major issue, Sh.Rasheed Ahmad said that all stakeholders should be taken on board in the process as the candidate for caretaker PM picked by the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition and not having the approval of other stakeholders would not be acceptable to them.

Sh. Rasheed Ahmad said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had levelled serious allegations against him but as the matter is sub judice so he would not comment on it. He further said that government had conducted audit of the projects completed during his tenure as minister several times but could not find any irregularity.

Expressing serious reservations over the fresh delimitations, Sh. Rasheed Ahmad said that the Election Commission has coined a new term ‘clockwise’ to change the demography of the constituencies’ topsy-turvy. He said that they have recorded their concerns at appropriate forums.

Commenting on the recent private visit of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to the United States in which he had held official meetings with US Vice-President and other officials wherein as per criteria people of Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Ambassador to US were not present.

Terming it a very serious matter, Sh. Rasheed said that the whole nation wanted explanation from the Prime Minister on this count as in what capacity he had held these meeting unilaterally and in complete violation of the set criteria.

Terming the devaluation of the Pakistani currency against the US dollar a conspiracy, Sh. Rasheed Ahmad said that in coming days rupee would further shed to US dollar and foreign currency reserves would shrink drastically only to establish that it was all happening due to the removal of Nawaz Sharif from power.

To a question, Sh.Rasheed said that he would contest upcoming elections, if held from both NA 60 and 62 in alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

To another question, Sh.Rasheed said that President Mamnoon Hussain is also to retire this year and in his absence Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani would be the acting president while Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala would perform the duties of Chairman Senate.

He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to grab the slot of Chairman Senate only to keep hold on the office of President of Pakistan but the wise move of PTI had frustrated the plan of PML-N to get its man installed as chairman in the Upper House.

To a question about former interior minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, the AML chief said that although he (Nisar) is his political opponent, yet an upright person and has untainted political career.