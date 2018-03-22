NOORPUR THAL-A Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) leader has said that his party was protecting Islamic values and its organisational network was active across the country.

Addressing a news conference at Jamia Shamsul Quran, Tehsil Noorpur Thal Chief Organiser Allama Sher Muhammad Sialvi said the members and workers of Tehreek were torch-bearers of peace and they were presenting the same teachings of Islam to others for the welfare of mankind.

He said essence of Islamic teaching was veneration of mankind; Islam protects rights of the weak segments of the society.

He said that the solution to all the national and international crises lies in the promulgation of Nizam-e-Mustafa (SAWW) in the country. He stressed a need for the promotion of peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood for the national progress.