SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha's biggest sports event - University Sports Gala 2018 - kick started with newly revamped mind games, creativity, innovation and adventure.

Sardgodha Division Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob inaugurated the event while University's Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Sardogha Liaquat Ali Chatha, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Chairman Sports Committee Dr Afzal, faculty members and students in large number were also present.

The opening ceremony of University Sports Gala 2018 was started by the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat. Cultural programmes including folk dance by the student clad in traditional dresses were presented during the ceremony. The students on the occasion demonstrated a colourful flag march at the sports ground of the main campus whereas a number of other events were also held in which students, faculty members and employees participated.

The University of Sargodha is working to provide a healthy sports environment for the students to further polish the skills of university players, the vice chancellor said. He added that youth were future of the country and they must be provided with opportunities to take part in positive activities.

He stressed upon the students to work hard for personal growth and development as the individual progress was in fact progress of the entire country. He affirmed to make mental, physical and moral training of the youth through sports activities in order to establish healthy society.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Chairman Sports Committee Dr Afzal welcomed the distinguished guests, and said that sports activities were as important as academic activities. He vowed to continue efforts for providing sports facilities to the university students.

At the end, winners of different competitions and contests were given awards. The festival will continue for one week during which competitions of various games under creative, literary, mind games, adventure sports, social, e-gaming and sports categories would take place.

After the gala, three day 'Sargodha Literary Festival' under the management of Urdu Department and Oriental Languages would also be kicked off on April 03. Several entertaining programmes like drama festival, Sufi music, and book fair, flower show, painting competitions, food expo, puppet show and annual 'Mushaira' would take place and renowned Urdu and Punjabi poets along with the literary personals across the country shall enliven the literary festival.

Furthermore, 'Teachers Social Day' would also be celebrated during the festival.