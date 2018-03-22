KARACHI : City Council Karachi’s Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi inspected the sewerage works and road carpeting in Sector 9/F-1 of Saeedabad, Baldia Town on Wednesday. Union Council Chairman Saeed Afridi, city councilor Anthony Teja and councilor Abdul Qadir were also present on this occasion. Aslam Afridi said the elected local government leadership was representing their voters and making all efforts to carry out development works in their area. He expressed concern on the scarcity of pure water in different areas of Baldia Town.