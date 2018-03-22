Lahore - Peshawar Zalmi fast bowler Wahab Riaz has said that he wants to become the top wicket-taker of PSL-3, as he is just one wicket behind the target.

He said this while talking to media during the post-match conference and added: “I am trying my best to take maximum wickets, become top wicket-taker, as I am just one wicket behind. I am grateful to Almighty that I have been performing consistently which is a good thing for me as well as for my team. It is third consecutive year that I am performing but for me, the victory of my team is main target, and when the team will win, the performance will be better automatically.”

About the last match against Quetta Gladiators, the pacer said: “Credit must be given to Anwar Ali who batted really well under huge pressure and his team lost the match by just one run margin. Wicket was good as good stocks were witnessed on it while the bowlers were also bowling in line and length, it was helping them a lot.”

He said that he has been playing consistently and practising well, which always help him perform well. “Good and bad time always come and I just focus on practising and performing well, which always help me do well in the crucial matches.”

About team combination, Wahab said: “We have good team combination which is a mixture of experienced and youth including international players. Kamran Akmal has been performing consistently, though in the last match, he couldn’t score good runs for the team, yet other batsmen played their part and made the total respectable. Sammy’s batting also couldn’t click, but I think we have best combination and we will continue with it.”

Lauding the captaincy of Darren Sammy, the pacer said that Sammy is leading the side very well. “In most of the matches, he played key role in team’s victories while in one match, he played with injured leg but even then he guided his team to impressive win.”

On refusal of international players to come and play in Pakistan, Wahab said: “The foreign players must come and play here as when they personally visit Pakistan and play, they will come to know about the reality of the country, which is complete safe and secure to play freely. Furthermore, they would surely love the respect and hospitality of Pakistan people.” About the match against Karachi Kings, Wahab said: “It’s all about execution of plans, as if we succeed in executing our plan well, we will surely be able to not only win the match but also qualify for the final against Islamabad United.”