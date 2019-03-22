Share:

RAWALPINDI - As part of Pakistan Day celebrations, Jinnah Iqbal Visionary Forum in coordination with the Rawalpindi Arts Council organised an intellectual talk on recently published book “Perspectives on Pakistan” of former Senior Economic Adviser of World Bank Fateh M Chaudhri based at Washington, informed a spokesman on Thursday.

Speakers including former Chief of Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Kaleem Saadat, Principal Islamabad Medical College Dr Ghulam Akbar Niazi, Forum Chairman Rana Abdul Baqi, Prof Commodore (R) Shahid Nawaz of Behria University, Columnist and Analyst Dr Mazhar Qayum and Col (R) Bakhtiar Hakeen, Secretary of Thinkers Forum Pakistan paid tribute to Fateh M Chaudhri for writing a pro-Pakistan book with commendable suggestions to kill the economic ills of Pakistan with judicious efforts.

Students of Jinnah Iqbal Schools presented Allama Iqbal’s poems and recited Pakistan Anthem to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Prominent Naatgo Arif Mannan presented Qaseeda-e-Burda Sharif in the honour of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), while, Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, member Punjab Bar Council conducted ‘collective prayers’ for the Muslims Shaheeds killed in brutal terrorist attack by an Australian terrorist on Muslim Mosques in New Zeeland. Justifies efforts of the Prime Minister New Zeeland were also appreciated for condemning the brutal act of terror. The session produced immense interest among large number of students, lawyers, professors, intellectuals and senior citizens.

In the end, Fateh Chaudhri distributed his book among prominent professors, journalists, writers, poets and senior citizens.