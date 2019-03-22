Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says eight Pakistani martyrs have been buried in a local graveyard in Christchurch according to Islamic rituals.

In tweet on Friday, he said more than 20 family members, who flew from Pakistan, joined the rituals.

He said travel of these family members was facilitated by Foreign Office and the New Zealand government.

He said funeral was attended by more than 5000 people, of which there were about 1500 Muslims, who came from all over New Zealand. He said one remaining Shaheed Syed Areeb Ahmed would be repatriated to Pakistan in next few days and his family is being kept informed.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said our High Commissioner and the High Commission staff remains in Christchurch to continue assistance to the bereaved families.