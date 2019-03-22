Share:

MOSUL - At least 55 people are reported to have died after a ferry sank in the Tigris river in the Iraqi city of Mosul.

The health ministry said 33 women, 12 children and 10 men had died, according to the state-run Iraqia News TV.

Most of the 100 passengers said to have been on board could not swim, the head of Mosul’s civil defence agency said.

Rescue teams are trying to reach people who were on the ferry, which was reportedly heading towards a tourist island.

Authorities had reportedly warned people about rising water levels as the gates of the Mosul dam had been opened, and people are reportedly accusing the ship operator of ignoring the advice. Images on social media show the upturned vessel and people floating in the fast-flowing river.

The vessel was reportedly on its way to Umm Rabaen island, a tourist area about 4km (2.5 miles) upstream.

Local information source Mosul Eye has tweeted an “urgent appeal” for people to go down to the river near the Fifth Bridge and the Old Bridge in the city centre and help with the rescue.

It called on motorists to stop their cars to allow ambulances carrying victims to pass.

Kurdish news agency Rudaw reports that the Kurdistan Regional Government has sent 10 ambulances to Mosul from the nearby city of Duhok to help.