LAHORE : Nespak has won an assignment related to the evaluation of bids/proposals for five million houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. This was informed by Nespak Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood in a press release issued on Thursday. As per details, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) under the patronage of Ministry of Housing & Works, Government of Pakistan has engaged Nespak as engineering consultant after a competitive bidding process in order to carry out the “Evaluation of Bids/Proposals submitted by the Bidders/Joint Venture Partners for Five Million Affordable/Low Cost Housing Project”.