ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has announced that the board of directors of five public sector companies working under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum will be restructured soon.

These include SNGPL, SSGCL, OGDCL, PPL and PMDC. Moreover, fresh appointments will be made on these BoDs strictly on the basis of merit.

Provincial representation has also been ensured. For the first time in the country’s corporate history, women have been delegated on these BoDs. Under new laws, every board shall ensure that one woman representative be represented in all BoDs constituted in the future.

The present government has made history by ensuring female and provincial representation on all Board of Directors. All appointments have been made on a transparent, merit based and non political basis. The BOD of PSO has already been reconstituted earlier.