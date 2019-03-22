Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 20 exquisite paintings by internationally acclaimed artist Ubaid Syed were put on display here Thursday for art lovers to get a taste of unique imagery blending art and nature.

‘The Midnight Sun’ painting exhibition was opened at Tanzara Art Gallery presenting the works of internationally acclaimed artist Ubaid Syed who is currently based in Sweden. Ubaid is well known for his impressions of the local environs colored by the austere beauty of the landscape. In the current exhibition, His paintings take their direct inspiration from The “Lapland”– the land of the midnight sun, eight seasons, and where heaven touches earth. For the artist, this terrain is extraordinary in its variety of form, light and color hence providing him with vistas that he translates onto his canvases with amazing skill and dexterity. Ubaid’s paintings are well balanced and the energy floating around captiva tes the eye. The rich color palette and bold compositions help create brilliant effects making the painting aesthetically pleasing. He held numerous national and international exhibitions, said Noshi Qadir, curator of the show.About the exhibition, Ubaid said “Lapland at the far north of Sweden and Narvik inside to Arctic Circle are the lands of eight seasons and midnight sun. Midsummer night at Lapland and Narvik with their beauty and diversity have infinite subject matter for an artist they offer a symphony accenting contrasts and bring a variety of forms and colors from an almost divinely inspired palette of light and shade.

Colored light and space at Lapland and Narvik present a romantic disorder. There visual certainties are only a kind of optical illusion there is always a visual barrier as to deny the eye any access to depth one can only metaphorically come over these barriers and experience the grate multiplicity of line, contour color and light that seem to live with the mysteries of space and distance it is like touching the untouchable, he said.

The midnight sun is a phenomenon common to the Nordic landscape occurring during the summer - when the sun can be seen at midnight. This surreal phenomenon creates an intriguing play of light and shadow which the artist captures on his canvases. Through his works he demonstrates, how light can transform a landscape at different times of day or season where visual certainties are only an optical illusion, as they are constantly changing and moving. He breaks visual barriers by presenting various possibilities in which the same landscape transforms completely in different light or seasons.