BEIJING - China and the United States will hold their eighth round of high-level economic and trade consultations in Beijing from March 28 to 29, the Ministry of Commerce (MOF) said Thursday.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were invited to visit China for the talks, MOF spokesperson Gao Feng told a news conference.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, was invited to visit Washington D.C. for the ninth round of talks in early April, Gao said.

Recently, both sides have held several rounds of talks by phone on economic and trade issues and agreed on holding the eighth and ninth rounds of high-level consultations, he said.