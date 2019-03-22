Share:

ISLAMABAD - Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday urged the parliament to devise a mechanism to put the national counter terrorism narrative ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ into implementation stage.

Addressing the participants of a discussion titled “A Dialogue With Journalists and Opinion Makers on Paigham-e-Pakistan, in Search of Counter Narrative”, organised by Organistaion of Research and Education (ORE), he said parliament should own the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan to address challenges posed by extremism and sectarianism.

Paigham-i-Pakistan Fatwa was aimed at portraying country’s soft and positive image and highlighting Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance, he observed.

National narrative on counter terrorism had manifested that the whole nation was serious on the issue and would be successful in achieving its objectives through unity. He said under the Paigham-e-Pakistan different religious schools of thought had unanimously prepared a document in light of teachings of Quran and Sunnah, whereby rationale behind sectarianism and use of religion for spreading evil on earth stood rebutted and the true face of Islam was revealed.

He urged media to play its role in spreading the message of peace and should launch an awareness campaign to educate especially the youth about the narrative of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

The national counter terrorism narrative had made it clear before the world that the Pakistani nation would no longer let terrorist elements join its ranks.

Columnist Khursheed Nadeem stressed the close coordination between various state institutions for effectively implementing counter terrorism narrative.