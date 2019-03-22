Share:

Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber ''hates'' it when she wears make-up, but she has tried to explain that she puts on beauty products for ''herself'' not him. Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber ''hates'' it when she wears make-up.

The 53-year-old supermodel - who has children Presley, 19 and Kaia, 17 with the entrepreneur - is known for her flawless complexion and glowing skin, and like most women she loves to apply beauty products.

Cindy has revealed that she had to explain to her spouse that women wear make-up for themselves and not men, when he admitted he prefers her with a bare face.

Speaking in a beauty tutorial video for Vogue, she said: ‘’Most women want to have a simple routine that you know you’re going to feel good incase you run into someone you used to go to high school with.

‘’My husband hates make-up, so this is already too much make-up for him. But I do explain to him that women do make-up for other women, not men.