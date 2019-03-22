Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Netsol, ICI and 3D Modeling registered victories in the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

In the first match at race course cricket ground, ICI beat Akzonobel by 106 runs. ICI scored 218-3 with Nadeem Abbas and Zohaib Shahid making unbeaten 84 and 73 whereas Imran Bukhari getting 2 wickets. In reply, Akzonobel were all out for 112 with Salman Dar hitting 47 while Haseeb Sattar grabbing 4 wickets. Zohaib Shahid earned man of the match award.

In the second match at race course ground, ICI routed Stewart by 58 runs. ICI scored 220-3 with Zohaib Shahid hitting 62. Ali Nadeem got one wicket. In reply, Stewart could score 162. Gulraiz Saeed hit 61 while Muhammad Yousuf took 3 wickets. Zohaib was named man of the match.

In the first match at Township Whites Cricket Ground, 3D Modelling beat PTV by 36 runs. 3D Modelling struck 203 with M Javad slamming 67 while M Ilyas clinching 5 wickets. In reply, PTV could score 166 with Hafiz Waqas making unbeaten 51. Ahmed Raza bagged 4 wickets and was declared player of the match.

In the second match played at Township Whites Ground, 3D Modelling beat Netsol by 6 wickets. Netsol scored 187-6 while 3D Modelling replied strongly and chased the target losing 4 wickets. M Siddiq was adjudged man of the match.

On Sunday, two matches were played at Model Town Cricket Club Nawab. In the first match, Descon beat UBS by 91 runs while Netsol outclassed Stewart by 8 wickets in the second match.

Logo of Punjab Games unveiled

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar along with PbOA secretary unveiled the logo of 72nd Punjab Games 2019 here on Thursday at National Hockey Stadium.

The 72nd edition of Punjab Games is scheduled to be organized from April 3 to 6 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Bank of Punjab (BoP) is the official partner for the holding of Punjab Games. The logo was unveiled during a news conference in which Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo and Chief Consultant SBP Shahid Faqeer Virk were also present.

Nadeem said all the arrangements have been completed for the grand Punjab Games event. “Punjab Olympic Association is fully cooperating with us. It’s purely a joint venture of Sports Board Punjab and Punjab Olympic Association. Thousands of athletes from all 9 divisions will take part in 30 games. Male players will participate in 21 games, females in seven and special children will show their sports skills in two games,” he added.

Answering a question, he said draws of 30 games will be held on Friday. “A booklet with all necessary details of the Punjab Games will be issued before the opening ceremony,” he explained.