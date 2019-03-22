Share:

The Punjab Rangers foiled a bid to smuggle drugs, killed a drugs pusher, recovered heroin and arms at Wagah border on Friday.

Reacting to a tip-off, the Punjab Rangers approached two drugs pusher attempting to smuggle heroin in village Hadiara at Wagah border.

Upon sight of the security personnel, the drug pushers started firing and tried to flee.

In retaliatory firing of Punjab Rangers a drug pusher later identified as Amjad was killed and his accomplice managed to escape.

Arms and heroin were recovered from possession of the killed drugs pusher and his body was shifted to mortuary of hospital.