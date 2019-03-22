Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Edotco Group (“edotco”), the leading end-to-end integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, through its local operations edotco Pakistan Private Limited (edotco PK), has sealed a landmark long-term partnership with Jazz, the country’s leading digital communications company, with a commitment to accelerate the development of telecommunications infrastructure in the nation. Together edotco and Jazz are enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure and furthering Jazz’s effort to modernize and expand its network nationwide.

As part of this partnership, edotco, the largest independent tower company in Pakistan with over 950 towers, will construct new towers in strategic areas to meet Pakistan’s rapidly growing coverage and capacity requirements and acquire a number of existing towers. Edotco continues to be a key nation building digital transformation partner for Pakistan, aiming to help the country shape its telecommunications landscape for future 5G-readiness.