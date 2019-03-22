Share:

Egypt joined on Friday the chorus of countries criticizing the recent calls by US President Donald Trump to recognize "Israel's sovereignty" over the disputed Golan Heights, stating that Cairo still considered the region a Syrian territory, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

On Thursday, Trump sent shockwaves across Twitter by saying that after 52 years "it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights." The statement came ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming visit to the United States. Trump's remarks were met with harsh criticism from a number of countries, inducing Turkey, Iran, China, Syria and Russia, which asserted that they may destabilize the situation in the already crisis-struck region.

"Egypt reaffirms its solid position on the Syrian Golan Heights, which is an Arab land, according to UN decisions, in particular, according to Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981 that declared invalid Israel's decision to enact its laws, its sovereignty and its administration on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights," the ministry stated.

Cairo also stressed the need to respect the UN decisions and charter, especially the part that bans the seizure of foreign territories.

The Golan Heights, a strategically important land locked in between Israel's northeastern border and Syria's southwest, has been mostly under Israel's control after the country seized the area during the 1967 Six-Day War. After Israel adopted a law that annexed the territory back in 1981, the United Nations almost immediately declared that it was "null and void and without international legal effect."

Syria has repeatedly stated that the land was an integral part of its territory, and that it would work to return it by all means.