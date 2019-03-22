Share:

An emergency meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers has started in Istanbul, Turkey to discuss the terrorist attacks on two mosques in New Zealand the increasing violence based on Islamophobia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is representing Pakistan in the meeting who will present the country's point of view and stance on Islamophobia.

On the sidelines of OIC meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also had meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.