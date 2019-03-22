Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Managing Director Waseem Khan has said that if anyone tries to sabotage Pakistan cricket, the PCB will retaliate with full force.

Talking to The Nation, Waseem said: “I have accepted PCB job with a mission, not to take it as a job for lifetime. The BCCI must understand that Pakistan is a peaceful and sports-loving nation. But let me clear that if anyone tries to sabotage Pakistan cricket, just because they think they are the majority funds provider, we won’t accept monopoly and will retaliate with full force.”

He said, “The way eight PSL-4 matches were conducted in Karachi in the presence of international stars and the way the masses turned in huge numbers, it is a clear indication that Pakistan is ready to host international cricket. The time is ripe when the ICC must allocate international matches and allow Pakistan to host bilateral series with all the test-playing nations. “No one can deny Pakistan the right of hosting international events. Now the things are far better and people of this great nation deserve just and better treatment.”

He said he has taken over the PCB Managing Director slot just six weeks back. “We were busy in PSL and only after two days, I decided to visit each and every venue to check the condition and facilities of the grounds and also trying to gradually improve the basic infrastructure of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

He rubbished the claims that regions are going to be abolished. “We will take all stakeholders onboard. Pakistan cricket is living in 80s as there is no such system exists where 32 teams are playing in domestic cricket. We need to bring changes and take drastic steps to take Pakistan cricket at par to international standards. We have introduced young women team selection committee and it is clear indication that we want to work on modern lines and provide opportunities to those who have served Pakistan cricket in different capacities.

“I welcome positive criticism and will never ask sports journalists to hide facts, but they must also understand that they need to publish positives about Pakistan cricket. I am never afraid of speaking truth and I am here to contribute towards Pakistan cricket, otherwise, I had better offers in UK and could have earned much more.”

He said there is a dire need to prepare pitches suitable for batsmen and bowlers. Pakistan has not produced batsmen for last two years and we need top quality batsmen, who may handle the pressure and deliver at the time of need.

About PSL matches in Pakistan, he said: “We are working on holding maximum matches in Pakistan. Besides Karachi and Lahore, we will also try to host next edition’s matches at Pindi Stadium, which is a historic venue. “Rawalpindi produced a lot of players and we appreciate that, while Islamabad cricket is excellent and grounds are very good. I will soon visit all the cricket grounds of the federal capital and try to convince PSL management to hold PSL-5 match(es) at Pindi Stadium as well.”

He said, “Like witnessed in the past, we could have appointed a foreign coach for Pakistan women team, but we have decided to give chance to a local coach. My main focus will be improving women cricket, work on grassroots level and ensure international matches to be held in Pakistan. I will use all my good offices to convince Sri Lankan Board to play matches in Pakistan and hopefully, they will tour the country this year.”

About Asif Ali’s ailing daughter, he said the PCB has a benefit fund and he has visited Asif Ali house in Faisalabad the other day. “I will request PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to extend the best possible help to Asif and others, who need PCB help.”