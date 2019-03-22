Share:

KHYBER - The first polio case of 2019 in district Khyber was detected as 12-month-old child of Bazaar Zakha Khel area of Landi Kotal was declared polio-positive, health department informed on Thursday.

The health official told that 12-month-old Umar Hayat, son of Hayat Gul, resident of remote and bordering area of Bazaar Zakha Khel had been declared polio infected after his tests were conducted in the laboratory of National Institute of Health.

300,000 TO BE VACCINATED

APP adds: Deputy Commissioner Dera Barkat Ullah Marwat Thursday chaired a meeting of Divisional Task Force convened to discuss matters relating to upcoming anti-polio campaign starting from March 25.

The meeting among others was attended by District Health Officers of Dera and Tank, Agency Surgeon South Waziristan and representatives of health and education departments.

The meeting was informed that a total of 300,000 children would be vaccinated against polio in the upcoming campaign. Meeting also concurred to utilize all available resources to achieve the goals set for anti-polio drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed all the concerned departments to strive for the eradication of polio that has endangered lives and futures of the children.

He also urged families to support the polio teams in their efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the society. He also directed provision of all the needed assistance and foolproof security to anti-polio teams during the campaign.