ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday asked the world community to take notice of India’s double standards on terrorism. He said it is due to these double standards that the world community is not giving any value to the Indian narrative.

Addressing a press conference at Foreign Office here, he said on one hand India is blaming Pakistan for Pulwama incident without any proof while on the other its National Investigation Agency Court (NIAC) has acquitted all the four accused in Samjhauta Express train attack. It is to mention here that forty-four innocent Pakistanis were killed in the tragic incident. He said the NIAC decision is shocking as the main accused, Swami Aseemanand, had himself confessed to his crime. He said Pakistan strongly protested on this development and gave a demarche to India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India’s reaction to the Christchurch attack also demonstrates New Delhi’s double standards as it did not even mention the word Muslims or mosques while condemning the attack. He said on one hand, India has such an attitude towards the Muslims while on the other it seeks representation in the OIC.

The Foreign Minister said that the post-Pulwama situation in the region has once again proved that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan and it stands by Pakistan like a rock. He said Pakistan would expose the findings in dossier received from India about the Pulwama incident.

Qureshi said China will hold the Belt and Road Forum on April 25, which besides heads of state and government of thirty-six countries, will also be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Pakistan will have a key role in the conference because China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said with the objective to upgrade political consultations between the two countries, he held strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during his recent visit to Beijing. He said he also briefed the Chinese leadership about the ongoing talks for restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

About relations with the United States, the Foreign Minister said it is encouraging that President Donald Trump, Zalmay Khalilzad and other senior US officials are speaking of improvement in relations with Pakistan. About the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, he said the visiting dignitary will be accompanied by a large delegation, including businessmen and other key senior officials. Qureshi said the tragic incident of attacks on mosques in New Zealand resulted in martyrdom of fifty people, including nine Pakistanis. He lauded the behaviour of New Zealand government, particularly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in the wake of the terrorism. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Turkey have taken an initiative by convening an emergency meeting of OIC Executive Committee to discuss growing Islamophobia and analyse the reasons for increasing hatred against Muslims in many European countries. In response to a question, the Foreign Minister said during his visit to China, the stance of China regarding Maulana Masood Azhar was also discussed. However, he said findings of UN Sanctions Committee are confidential and cannot be commented upon.

He told another questioner that there is a complete consensus on National Action Plan and a twenty-point agenda was agreed upon. He said the NAP was agreed and signed by all parliamentary leaders. He said many forces are trying to isolate Pakistan internationally and it is the collective responsibility of all political parties to play their role in national interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said Pakistan will never allow India to take action against any group or individual on its soil. Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razzak Dawood, speaking on the occasion, said the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will open a window of opportunity to our economy as our trade and investment with the Far East will increase.