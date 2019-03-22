Share:

ISLAMABAD - French ambassador to Pakistan Marc Barety on Thursday said that French embassy would continue to support the French department of National University of Modern Languages for promotion of the language.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony organised by the NUML to observe International Francophonie Day, he stated that NUML was playing pivotal role in promotion of French language.

The event was organised by French Language Department of NUML. A theatre performance by Alliance Francaise and skit and song performances were presented by the students of French Department.

Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim, Director Administration Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahi, Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, Head of Department French Dr Zille Zehra and a large number of students from various departments also attended the ceremony.

Ambassador of France Marc Barety said that French is the language of 200 million people across the globe and Francophonie is an important event of the French speaking nations.

At the end, Director General NUML Brig Ibrahim presented a shield to the guest.