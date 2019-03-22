Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawas senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said PTI’s government is afraid of genuine criticism from opposition in the parliament over its ‘wrong’ policies.

“The government should summon the National Assembly Session as soon as possible and face reality, as the opposition wants to raise economic issues,” said PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal while talking to The Nation.

The country’s current economic situation is deteriorating with each coming day due to wrong policies of the PTI’s government. “There is a need to hold debate on economic situation in the country as the opposition’s suggestion will help putting the economy on right direction,” Iqbal said.

About passing mini-budget, he said the government has recently approved supplementary budget 2019 with the majority of votes. “Suggestions on economic policies were also not incorporated in the mini-budget, which is undemocratic attitude of incumbent government,” he said.

He said the PML-N has prepared some important economic proposals for PTI’s government. “In order to control fast increasing inflation and deteriorating economic situation, the PML-N will give valuable economic proposal in the upcoming National Assembly session,” said PML-N MNA.

About issue of production order for PML-N’s senior leader Khwaja Saad Rafique, he said all the members in jail should allow for attending the National Assembly session. PML-N lawmakers will submit application in the National Assembly Secretariat, requesting Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders ,under rules 2007 (section -108). The government side had not issued production order of Khwaja Saad Rafique in some of previous session, which was unethical. Saad Rafique is currently in the NAB custody in connection with Paragon Housing Society scam.

Under the production orders from the National Assembly speaker, senior leader Saad Rafique can only attend the proceeding of the national assembly and proceedings of standing committee in the premises of parliament.

Sources said the PML-N MNAs will also submit a separate application in the National Assembly Secretariat requesting the speaker national assembly to allow him for attending national assembly standing committee on Railways.

As the Rule 108 of the National Assembly says: “the Speaker of chairman of parliamentary body may summon a member in custody to attend sittings of the Assembly if the speaker “considers their presence “necessary.”