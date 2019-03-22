Share:

LJ Arizona - Hailey Bieber is ‘’crazy’’ about her nightly skincare regime nd every evening before bed she has to complete her nightly routine and take her makeup off because otherwise her OCD sets in and she can’t drift off. Hailey Bieber is ‘’crazy’’ about her nightly skincare regime.

The 22-year-old model - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before tying the knot with Justin Bieber last year - has insisted that sleep is a big part of her beauty ritual and every evening, before bed, she has to complete her nightly routine and take her make-up off because otherwise her OCD sets in and she can’t drift off.

Speaking to W Magazine, she said: ‘’I’m starting to get better about wearing SPF every day - I was never really good at that. I’m crazy about my skin at night. Every night, it’s a routine. ‘’There’s never not been a scenario where I haven’t taken my makeup off before going to sleep.

‘’I could have been doing all of the things and I still would have managed to take it off. ‘’We’ll be trying to go to bed and I’ll just be roaming around. Because I’m a little bit--not a little bit, I’m full-on-OCD, I have to make sure everything is correct before going to sleep.

‘’I need to make sure the dog is in the cage. ‘’I need to make sure the lights are off, the door is locked, the teeth have to be brushed. I have a crazy routine.

‘’Then I’ll lay down and I’ll remember one thing I didn’t do and if I didn’t do it, I have to get up and finish it. ‘’So I’ll get up again and walk around. ‘’Justin will be like, ‘What are you doing?! Go to sleep!’’’

The blonde beauty also praised her mother, Kennya Baldwin, for instilling the importance of a good skin regime in her from such a young age, because now she has ‘’soft’’ skin due to moisturising daily.

Opening up about her earliest beauty memory, she added: ‘’Probably just rummaging through my mom’s makeup as a kid and trying to do my own makeup with things I found. My mom was always super big on moisturizing, too.

‘’She would never let me get out of the shower or the bath without lathering me in lotion - I hated it, too - which I’m thankful for now because I have soft skin and, now, I don’t ever get out of the bath or shower without lathering lotion all over.

‘’I use a lot of oils, like coconut oil. ‘’I try to use things that I don’t think are going to be too harmful or fragrance-y.

‘’I prefer natural fragrances because your skin is the biggest organ of your body, so everything you’re putting into your skin is super important.’’