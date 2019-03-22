The 14th All Pakistan HEC Inter-University Women Cricket Championship kicked off at Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad on Friday.
Teams of 16 universities from across Pakistan are participating in this Championship. Kinnaird College for Women was the winner of the previous championship.
Among others, the opening ceremony of the Championship was attended by former test cricketer and current Sr. General Manager Women Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aslam thanked HEC for
He also praised the participating universities for their professionalism and inclusion of experienced coaches. He hoped that with HEC’s collaboration, PCB would be able to use
. Waseem said that it is good to see women coming forward in sports as well like all other fields of life. He maintained that
The final match of the Championship will be played on March 26, 2019.
It is
Every year, HEC organizes 35 Men and 25 Women sports championships in HEC recognized universities across Pakistan.