Share:

TEXAS (LJ) - Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Coma scared away a would-be intruder from their home earlier this week. Hilary Duff and her boyfriend scared away a would-be intruder from their home.

The 31-year-old actress and partner Matthew Koma - who have five-month-old daughter Banks together - were in the kitchen of their Beverly Hills mansion at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (19.03.19) evening, when they noticed a man in their backyard.

According to TMZ, the couple somehow managed to scare away the intruder before calling police.

Officers attended the scene, and when doing a search, discovered a window screen had been removed, though the intruder didn’t make it inside the house.