LAHORE - Hindus celebrated Holi at Krishna Mandir, on Ravi Road on Thursday. Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the ceremony along with Dr Manoher Chand. They welcomed the participants and wished them Happy Holi.

The event started with Hindu religious hymns and then people threw colours on each other and offered prayers for prosperity in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, the minister reiterated his government’s resolve to protect minorities’ rights. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the PTI will ensure basic facilities to minorities,” he said.