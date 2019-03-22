Share:

CM Moscow - Irina Shayk keeps her ‘’life’’ in her handbag and her must-have items include sugary sweets to help ‘’fight off’’ jet-lag and a portable phone charger. Irina Shayk keeps her ‘’life’’ in her handbag.

The 33-year-old Russian supermodel - who has collaborated with Tod’s for the latest redesign of the Iconic D bag - has revealed her must-have items, which she keeps inside her purse at all times, such as sugary sweets to help ‘’fight off’’ jet-lag and a portable phone charger.

Speaking to British Vogue magazine, she said: ‘’My life is in my bag. Sunglasses, a little candy - a splash of sugar to get you over the jet-lag is the best way to fight it off! ‘’A charger, a little mirror on the back of your cell phone case so you can check how you look.’’

Irina will release her much-anticipated redesign for the Italian label’s D-Styling bag in their spring/summer 2019 collection later this month, and the star insisted that the accessory has become an ‘’essential’’ part of her wardrobe.

She added: ‘’The first thing that I’ve always associated Tod’s with is a trusted timelessness. The D-Styling bag is a definite favourite and has made itself at home among my daily essential pieces.’’

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty - who has two-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper - previously admitted that although becoming a mother has improved her life, it hasn’t changed her personal style, and she thinks that having children shouldn’t stop a person ‘’expressing’’ themselves.

When asked if her style changed when she became a parent, she said: ‘’No. Not at all. Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’

‘’Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.’’