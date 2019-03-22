Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Thursday issued notices to secretary Establishment and secretary Science and Technology in a petition of renowned scientist Dr Shaukat Pervez for not short-listing him for the post of chairman PCSIR.

A singe bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition of Dr Shaukat and issued notices to the secretaries and other respondents directing them to submit their replies in this connection.

Later, the IHC bench deferred hearing in this matter for two weeks for further proceedings.

Dr Shaukat moved the court through his counsel Chaudhary Amjad Ali Advocate and cited Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Science and Technology, chairman selection board and chairman recruitment committee as respondents.

The petitioner stated that he was an eminent scientist of international level and he had to his credit PhD done in year 1987 under UNESCO fellowship and completed 3 post doctoral fellowships under UNIDO.

He added that the Ministry of Science and Technology advertised the posts of Chairman PCSIR, Chairman PCRWR, Chairman PSF and Chairman PCST and the petitioner had requisite qualification and criteria against the posts.

Dr Shaukat adopted that a recruitment committee was constituted by the respondent No 2 (Secretary Science and Technology) to short-list the suitable candidates who have fulfilled the requisite criteria for the said posts.

“The recruitment committee did not calculate the marks of patents and publication impact factors of the petitioner deliberately just to accommodate someone upon wishes of respondent No 2.

The candidates were shortlisted who have not a single patent in their credit,” maintained the petitioner.

He mentioned that call letters for interview were issued to the other candidates except the petitioner who have lesser qualification and experience than the petitioner. The said act of the respondents is illegal, without lawful authority, favouritism, nepotism and colourful exercise of authority.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to consider him being a suitable candidate having requisite qualification and criteria for the above mentioned advertised posts in the short-listed candidate.