The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to carry out expansion, rehabilitation and up-gradation of IJP road.

Instructions for processing ahead with PC-II have been issued. PC-II, amounting to Rs 30 million for hiring of consultant, is likely to be approved within 10 days while the finance wing has also been directed to make a token allocation of five million in this regard.

The IJP road was basically built to run light traffic, however, in 2008, heavy traffic was shifted on the road, but ever since heavy traffic, including trailers, trucks and buses were allowed to ply on this highway, condition of the road was deteriorating day by day.

Moreover, so many accidents have also been reported on a daily basis. Furthermore, due to thick traffic flow, traffic jams during the peak hours are also observed.

Repair maintenance work on the road has not been carried out since last three years. Realizing the importance of the road, the present administration of the authority has decided to carry out immediate extension in the road, its rehabilitation, improvement, grade separation facilities and addition of rigid pavement lane to cater for heavy traffic.

The authority is completing process of hiring of consultant on war footing basis. After hiring the consultant, PC-I would be submitted for inclusion in PSDP allocation from the government.