Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart have agreed to combat corruption and negative perceptions surrounding Muslims.

“There is a feeling of fear and enmity towards Muslims across the world,” said Mahathir, the PM of Malaysia, while addressing a joint press conference with PM Khan on Friday.

“The feeling of hatred is generated by the way things are reported in the media,” he remarked. “We cannot always win by fighting back. In Malaysia, we believe in winning peoples’ hearts.”

We have to improve the perception of the Muslim world, he said. We need to reduce the atmosphere of hatred towards Muslims, he remarked while speaking about a terrorist killing 50 people after opening fire on two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch last week.

Mahathir is a Muslim statesman who changed his country, remarked PM Khan. “We admire you for that. We admire you for taking a stand on issues that affect the Muslim world. Very few leaders take a stand on them.”

Imran Khan said that Pakistan admires the way the Malaysian PM combated corruption and helped the country progress. “People aren’t poor, corruption makes them poor,” he said.

Everything costs more when there is corruption, said PM Mohamed. “We are concerned about corruption too. We must exchange information on how to combat corruption.”

The Malaysian PM expressed the desire to increase trade with Pakistan. “We have identified many areas where we can enhance our relationship with Pakistan. If we increase trade, it will benefit us both a lot,” he said. “We are happy to renew our relations with Pakistan.”

He was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival to PM House Friday morning. He was accompanied by PM Khan and Finance Minister Asad Umar.

PM Mohamad arrived in Pakistan for a three-day visit on Thursday night. He was given a 21-gun salute on his arrival. The Malaysian PM is visiting on invitation of PM Khan. He will attend the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 as the chief guest.