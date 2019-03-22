Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to condemn the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch and admire her for the humane handling of the situation.

Pakistani Prime Minister admired the humane handling of the situation after the attack and appreciated the quick response of the local authorities besides high level of respect shown by the Prime Minister of New Zealand for Muslims, according to the official sources. PM Imran said Ardern has shown the way to other leaders in the face of rising Islamophobia and global extremism.

Prime Minister Khan added that he was calling Prime Minister Ardern on behalf of the people of Pakistan to thank for her compassion, leadership and decisions that won her many admirers in Pakistan. He conveyed his condolences on the loss of 50 precious lives. He said that Pakistan is itself a victim of terrorism and has lost more than 70,000 innocent lives. Pakistan stands by the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief, he added.

Prime Minister Ardern said that New Zealand was in shock and informed Prime Minister Imran Khan of immediate actions taken after the attack including the banning of all military style semi and automatic guns and assault rifles. She also acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistanis in the attack, particularly the bravery and valour of Naeem Rasheed. Prime Minister Ardern assured that New Zealand while valuing the contribution of the Muslim community assured them freedom and protections. Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Prime Minister Jacinda Arddern to visit Pakistan, according to the official sources.

PM Nowruz message

APP adds: Imran Khan wished a Happy Nowruz to all those celebrating the festival. “A Happy Nowruz to all those celebrating it”, the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year also known as the Persian New Year, which is celebrated worldwide by various ethno-linguistic groups.

Despite its Iranian and Zoroastrian origins, Nowruz has been celebrated by diverse communities.

Nowruz, which usually occurs on March 21, has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin and the Balkans.