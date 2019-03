Share:

Ankara (AA): Indonesia hosted Thursday a forum meeting of South Pacific nations in Jakarta, local media reported. Fifteen countries participated in the Indonesia-South Pacific Forum (ISPF) themed “Our future, shared ocean, shared prosperity”, Antara news agency reported.

“The ISPF forum is aimed at increasing Indonesia’s role and presence in South-Pacific,” Antara quoted Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi as saying.

“This meeting is a very historic one because, for the first time, Indonesia organizes a forum with the South-Pacific,” she added. The forum discussed maritime economy and connectivity in the region, Antara reported.