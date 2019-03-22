Share:

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Friday released the official anthem for Pakistan Day , after posting a number of promos in the build-up to the military parade on March 23.

The anthem, titled “Pakistan Zindabad”, is sung by famed musician Sahir Ali Bagga and pays tribute to the armed forces and different sections of the society, including the media and sports.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor posted the anthem video on his official Twitter account.

Pakistan Army, Navy and the Air Force will take part in the Pakistan Day parade, which will also be attended by contingents from friendly countries including China and Turkey.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will be the guest of honour on the occasion.