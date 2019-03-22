Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police has issued a special traffic plan for convenience of the road users on the occasion of March 23rd parade.

According to the plan issued by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Islamabad on March 22 from 12 am to 2 pm.

A total of 600 ITP personnel including one SP, two DSPs and 22 inspectors will perform duties on the occasion.

Small vehicles coming from Lahore will use route of Rawat T-Cross and to reach motorway after passing through Rawalpindi Saddar Road and Peshawar GT Road.

Vehicles coming from Airport Rawalpindi will use Expressway and to be diverted from Khanna Pul. They may use Lehtrar Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Taramri Chowk) and Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Murree Road to reach G sectors or Kashmir Highway. Those motorists traveling for Murree may take turn from Kashmir Chowk and travel towards their destination from Bhara Kau.

Those going to Islamabad Airport or Lahore will use 9th avenue, Murree road, Rawal Raod and to take right turn from Koral Flyover. The motorists coming from motorway may use Kashmir Highway to move towards Aabpara, Bhara Kau and Murree. Faizabad will remain completely close for all type of traffic while Expressway will be also closed from Khana Bridge to Faizabad for small vehicles on March 23 from 5 am to 2 pm except those having permission letter to move ahead.

Likewise, Faisal Avenue will be closed from Zero Point to Faizabad and Murree road to remain close from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad on these days.

Only those people will be allowed to move on these roads having permission cards with them.

Invitation cards in different colors have been issued to the guests coming to attend the Parade which also guide route, parking lot and sitting area. For instance those having invitation card of red color will reach sitting area after using the red marked route and parking vehicle in the red color parking area. Every guest will use the route according to the color of his/her card.

Those guests coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi will reach on Expressway after crossing Faizabad Flyover. They will take U-turn from Shakarparian flyover and enter the route number 1 to reach parking area. Those having green or black color cards and coming from Islamabad will cross `Shakarparian flyover’ and enter the route number 1 to reach their parking areas. Signboards in different colors and personnel will also guide the guests towards their parking areas.

Those coming from Rawalpinid, Jhelum and Mangla will use Islamabad Expressway. They will reach ‘Shakarparian flyover’ after crossing Faizabad underpass and to take U-turn from there to access route number 1.

Those participants having invitation cards of red or yellow color will use the same route being used by the green (1) or black card holders but they will use route number 2 on Islamabad Highway to reach the Parade Avenue.

Those guests having invitation cards of Blue, Red (2), Green (2) and of Maroon color will use the same route specified for holders of green (1) and black color cards. However, they will enter the Parade Avenue through entry route no. 3 on Expressway.

Similarly, the public transport plying between Rawalpindi to Islamabad will be diverted from Missile Chowk to Khana Pul, Lehtrar Road, Park Road and Rawal Dam Chowk. It will be further diverted on right side on Kashmir Highway for Murree and on left side from Kashmir Chowk to reach Islamabad.

For General public, transport will be diverted from IJP Road to 9thAvenue Kashmir Highway. While those coming from Murree Road Rawalpindi area will be asked to use Stadium Road and then to be diverted on 9th Avenue Kashmir Highway.

The citizens have been requested to cooperate with ITP police and military staff. Those coming to witness the parade must bring their NICs with them.

Camera, mobile phones and edibles would not be allowed. People may immediately inform at helpline 1135, ITP helpline 1915 in case of observing any suspect or suspicious material around them, according to the ITP officials. They said the stickers issued by the administration must be displayed at the front wind screen of vehicle. Citizens have been appealed to avoid unnecessary travel during these days.