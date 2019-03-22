Share:

ISLAMABAD : Local police on Wednesday booked over 70 Pakistan People’s Party workers including Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar for attacking the police officials who stopped them at NADRA Chowk on the occasion of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s appearance before the NAB.

The case has been registered at Secretariat police station on the complaint of the SHO under section 186, 353, 147, 149, 188, 341, 109 of the PPC. Raja Shakeel Abbasi, President PPP Islamabad is also amongst the accused, according to the FIR. Several police personnel were injured when PPP workers hurled stones while trying to enter the NAB premises before the arrival of the PPP chairman and co-chairman. The charges include attack on policemen, journalists, raising outrageous slogans against the institutions and damages.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will be contacted for the arrest of PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, according to the sources in the police. The FIR said the PPP workers tried to storm into the NAB building by removing the barriers despite being told by the resident magistrate about section 144 already imposed in the area which bars protests and assembly of more than five persons. However, the PPP workers kept on moving towards the NAB headquarters building and injured at least nine policemen and journalists in the scuffle.

The FIR said that the workers violated the law by taking out rally without permission and chanting slogans against the state institutions. The police nominated the arrested 22 workers in the FIR while senator Khokhar, Shakeel Abbasi and 50 other unknown persons were at large who can be identified by the police.